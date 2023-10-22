Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film to release internationally a day before India

Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll this year. After the stupendous success of Jawan, the actor is now gearing up for his next and last release of the year, Dunki. Directed by acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy-drama is one of the highly anticipated movies that SRK's millions of fans have been waiting for.



On Saturday (Oct 21), the new poster for the film was shared, along with the international release date of the movie. In the new poster, SRK is facing backwards and carrying multiple bags as he's set to embark on a journey. In the background, there is a map that hints at SRK's journey from India to the United Kingdom. The poster reads, ''A Soldier's journey to keep a promise.''

Big clash



Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki will clash with Prabhas' Salaar-Part 1: Ceasefire. Both films will be released in theatres on the same day. Earlier, reports came out saying that Dunki might get postponed due to a delay in the post-production of the film. But later, makers squashed reports stating that the film would be released on the scheduled date.



The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. This will be Khan and Hirani's first film collaboration.



Dunki will be Khan's third release in 2023. In January, Pathaan, the film that also marked SRK's comeback to the big screen, was released, and the film shattered several box office records. His last release, Jawan, went on to become a blockbuster, smashing Pathaan's box office records and becoming the highest-earning Hindi film ever.

