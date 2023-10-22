Indian actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to 2 months of jail for 2018 drunk driving case

Actor Dalip Tahil, best known for his roles in iconic films like Baazigar and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, has been handed a two-month jail sentence in a hit-and-run case dating back to 2018. The verdict comes after a long legal battle over charges of drunk driving and injuring a woman in an autorickshaw during the incident.

According to a report by Live Mint, the court relied on the testimony of a doctor who indicated that the smell of alcohol was detected on Dalip Tahil, and his pupils were dilated. The court considered these findings as compelling evidence that led to the actor's conviction. Notably, at the time of his arrest in 2018, Tahil had refused to provide blood samples for an alcohol test.

The incident in question took place in 2018 when Tahil's car collided with an autorickshaw, resulting in injuries to two passengers. Attempting to flee the scene, the actor was thwarted by a traffic jam caused by Ganesh Visarjan processions.

Passengers from the autorickshaw managed to catch up with Tahil's car and confronted him, leading to an argument and physical altercations. Following this, the police were summoned, and the actor was taken into custody.

Describing the collision and its aftermath, an officer with the Khar police informed The Hindu, "The impact of the collision caused Ms Gandhi to sustain a severe jolt to her back and neck. Ms Gandhi and Mr Chugh got off the autorickshaw and saw the car trying to flee towards Santacruz. The car could not get far as the street was crowded due to Ganeshotsav immersion processions."

The actor has not yet reacted to his sentencing.

Tahil has gained popularity on social media in recent months for his humorous videos. His impressive filmography includes over 100 films, with notable roles in movies such as Baazigar, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Rock On!!, Ra.One, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He was last seen in HIT: The First Case alongside Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra and was also part of Mind The Malhotras Season 2.

