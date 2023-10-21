Meryl Streep and Don Gummer secretly separated 6 years ago but they 'always care for each other'

Rumours and reports are rife that legendary actress Meryl Streep and her husband, sculptor Don Gummer, have been living separately for the past six years. The news of their quiet separation comes after an astonishing 45 years of marriage.

According to reports by Page Six, sources have verified that the Oscar-winning actress and her husband have been leading independent lives since 2017, marking a significant shift in their long-standing relationship.

A representative for Meryl Streep issued an official statement, acknowledging the separation, saying, "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."

The couple, who had last appeared together at the 2018 Academy Awards, where Meryl was nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in Steven Spielberg's The Post, had managed to keep their separation private from the public eye.

Meryl's romantic journey includes a previous relationship with actor John Cazale, known for his roles in iconic films such as The Godfather and The Deer Hunter. Tragically, Cazale succumbed to lung cancer in March 1978. It was during this period of mourning that Meryl first crossed paths with Don Gummer, with their marriage taking place just six months later.

The couple shares four children together, a son, Henry Wolfe, and three daughters, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson.

In a 2002 interview with Vogue, Meryl reflected on her marriage, emphasising the significance of goodwill, flexibility, and the ability to compromise. She expressed, "There's no road map on how to raise a family: It's always an enormous negotiation. But I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life."

Over the years, Meryl Streep and Don Gummer had been a familiar sight on numerous red carpets and attended countless events together. Notably, during the 2012 Academy Awards, where Meryl clinched the Best Actress award for her role in The Iron Lady, she paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband in her acceptance speech, stating, "First, I'm going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech, they play him out with the music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you've given me."

