Hollywood actors urge Joe Biden to propose ceasefire in Gaza and Israel

A group of influential actors, including Mark Ruffalo, Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Quinta Brunson, Rosario Dawson, Oscar Isaac, Joaquin Phoenix, Alyssa Milano, Jon Stewart, and many others, have penned an impassioned letter addressed to President Joe Biden, urging him to take swift action to secure an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

The letter, which includes signatures from prominent Jewish, Muslim, and Christian actors, reflects a shared humanitarian concern for the escalating violence and loss of life in the region. More than 5,000 people have lost their lives in the past week and a half, a toll that the signatories describe as catastrophic and morally unacceptable.

In the heartfelt letter, the actors call upon President Biden, as the leader of the United States, to use his authority to de-escalate the situation and facilitate a ceasefire without further delay. They emphasise that every life in the Holy Land is sacred, regardless of faith or ethnicity, and unequivocally condemn the killing of both Palestinian and Israeli civilians.

The letter not only appeals to President Biden but also implores all world leaders to join the efforts to stop the violence. The actors emphasise the urgency of ending the bombing of Gaza and ensuring the safe release of hostages.

The dire situation in Gaza is underscored by the fact that half of its two million residents are children, with over two-thirds being refugees and their descendants who have been displaced from their homes. The letter calls for immediate access to humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the people in the region.

The actors express their belief in the United States' potential to play a pivotal diplomatic role in resolving the conflict and emphasise that saving lives is a moral imperative. They echo the sentiments of UNICEF and other humanitarian organisations by stressing the importance of compassion and adherence to international law.

The full text of the letter is below.

Dear President Biden,

We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine.

We ask that, as President of the United States, you call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost. More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half – a number any person of conscience knows is catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.

We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages. Half of Gaza’s two million residents are children, and more than two thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them.

We believe that the United States can play a vital diplomatic role in ending the suffering and we are adding our voices to those from the US Congress, UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, The International Committee of The Red Cross, and so many others. Saving lives is a moral imperative. To echo UNICEF, “Compassion — and international law — must prevail.”

As of this writing, more than 6,000 bombs have been dropped on Gaza in the last 12 days – resulting in one child being killed every 15 minutes.

Beyond our pain and mourning for all of the people there and their loved ones around the world we are motivated by an unbending will to stand for our common humanity. We stand for freedom, justice, dignity and peace for all people – and a deep desire to stop more bloodshed.

We refuse to tell future generations the story of our silence, that we stood by and did nothing. As Emergency Relief Chief Martin Griffiths told UN News, “History is watching.”

Signed: