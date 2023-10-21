Collin D’Cunha to helm Hindi remake of The Intouchables, backed by KJo and Guneet Monga Kapoor

Guneet Monga Kapoor and Karan Johar, known for their successful collaborations on movies like The Lunchbox and the upcoming TIFF 2023 film Kill, are advancing with their much-anticipated Hindi-language adaptation of the French cinematic sensation Intouchables. The duo has recently announced that director Collin D'Cunha will helm this exciting project.

Their journey with the remake of Intouchables began nearly a decade ago when they secured the remake rights from Gaumont. The original film, which featured a remarkable storyline about an aristocrat hiring a young man from the projects to be his caregiver after becoming quadriplegic from a paragliding accident, enjoyed tremendous box office success. It starred Omar Sy and François Cluzet and later inspired multiple remakes, including Telugu, Tamil, and a US version starring Kevin Hart.

According to the producers, their Hindi adaptation seeks to capture the magic of the original while adding a unique touch that resonates with Indian audiences. The project is part of a broader creative partnership announced in May 2023 between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment.

Director Collin D'Cunha, who is currently working on the Amazon series Call Me Bae, produced by Karan Johar, brings his experience as a first and second assistant director on hit films like Sanju, Secret Superstar, and PK to this project.

Karan Johar, sharing his excitement about the project, stated, "Working on 'The Intouchables' is a creative challenge and a thrilling opportunity. We are committed to bringing the essence of this beloved French film to the Indian audience while infusing it with our cultural sensibilities. Collaborating with Guneet once again is an exciting prospect, and I am confident that this project will touch the hearts of viewers across the country."

Guneet Monga Kapoor expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "The Intouchables is iconic and one of the most celebrated films around the world. It is very exciting to be able to bring that to India and Hindi audiences. After a high-octane, action-packed 'Kill,' we are venturing into dramedy, which signifies the range of the spectrum of our collaboration with Dharma, something we are incredibly excited about."

Director Collin D'Cunha shared his honour and excitement, stating, "Directing 'The Intouchables' adaptation is an incredible honour for me as a filmmaker. The original film left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to bring this story to life for Indian viewers. Working with Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, and the entire team is something I'm greatly excited about and looking forward to."

