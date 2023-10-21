Lupita Nyong'o announces breakup from Selema Masekela over 'deception'

Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o recently took to her Instagram account to share some deeply personal news with her followers. On Thursday, the 40-year-old star announced her split from boyfriend Selema Masekela in a heartfelt message that also encouraged her fans to confront their pain rather than evade it.

In a series of Instagram slides, Nyong'o began her message with an acknowledgement of the global issues currently at the forefront of our collective consciousness, stating, "There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering." Despite these critical concerns, Nyong'o felt compelled to share a personal truth about the end of her relationship with Masekela, emphasising the importance of trust.

"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," Nyong'o revealed. This candid admission emphasises the vulnerability and pain that many experience during the aftermath of a breakup.

Nyong'o expressed the desire to withdraw from the public eye to cope with her heartbreak but ultimately resolved to confront her emotions head-on. She conveyed, "I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."

Throughout her message, Nyong'o never directly mentioned Selema Masekela by name. A representative for Masekela, a TV host and sports commentator, did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, nor did a representative for Nyong'o.

The actress concluded her note with a poignant message, encouraging her followers to embrace their own emotional struggles. "Let's face our pain so we don't spread it," she wrote, using the hashtag #Breakup.

The announcement came one day after Nyong'o was spotted at a Janelle Monae concert with friends and actor Joshua Jackson, known for his role in Dawson's Creek. Interestingly, Jackson's wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, recently filed for divorce.

Nyong'o and Masekela confirmed their relationship via Instagram in December 2022, although the exact start of their relationship remains unclear. In August, Nyong'o celebrated Masekela's birthday on her Instagram account, describing him as a "Sunshine Human." Masekela had responded in the comments, calling himself the "luckiest man alive."

