Can Nawaz Sharif resolve the Kashmir dispute?

Nawaz Sharif, a seasoned politician, is now back in Pakistan and hinted at mending the country’s ties with India, saying “We can’t progress under conflict with the neighbours.” With this comes the question of whether he possesses the clout to resolve the long-standing Kashmir issue with India.

Anil Wadhwa, the former Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), told WION that the three-time Pakistani prime minister may be the “best bet”. Former envoy Wadhwa said, “At the moment, Nawaz Sharif will no doubt concentrate on returning back as prime minister and winning the elections for Pakistan Muslim League.”

However, he noted that “any talk of normalisation in the India relationship during the election campaign will not go down well with the hardliners and the voters.”

During his address to the nation on Saturday (Oct 21) evening, the former PM vouched to tackle the country’s economic crisis. But there was also an unvoiced appeal to people to vote for the PML-N leadership in next year’s general elections.

Ambassador Wadhwa explained, “Nawaz Sharif has the best track record in trying to work towards a rapprochement with India but he was undone by the military on all such occasions. General Pervez Musharraf in fact kept him in the dark over Kargil. The army has controlled him throughout like all other elected representatives. But he may be the best bet amongst Pakistani politicians if the army lets him move on that path.”

This argument of Nawaz Sharif being controlled by the military establishment was also supported by political analyst Amjad Ayub Mirza who told WION in an earlier conversation that the former PM’s arrival suggests that “he had made a ‘deal’ with the military establishment as well as the deep state of neighbouring and friendly countries including Saudi Arabia.”

For any meaningful progress on the Kashmir issue, Wadhwa said, “Sharif needs to move decisively after coming to power on shutting down training camps and working with the army to maintain the ceasefire along the LoC.”

“Pakistan’s economic situation offers a good alibi to work towards a sustainable ceasefire and peace along the LoC,” he added.