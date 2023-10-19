Nawaz Sharif granted bail, his arrest warrants suspended

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Ahead of the planned return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, the Islamabad High Court has granted him protective bail in two corruption cases until October 24th. Nawaz Sharif is slated to return on October 21st after spending over four years in self-imposed exile.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos