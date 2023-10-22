Nawaz Sharif laments current economic condition of Pakistan, vows to work toward recovery

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif, on Saturday (Oct 21), lamented the current economic situation of the country after arriving home from four years of self-imposed exile in the UK.

He stated that if the government had put into effect his 1990 economic model, “not a single person would have been unemployed".

He further claimed that due to the ongoing economic crisis, "one has to decide whether to pay electricity bills or take care of one's children".

"People are committing suicide, and borrowing money to pay the bills."

He then said how food and petrol prices had soared than when he was in power.

"[During my tenure] the poor had enough financial resources to [at least] seek healthcare and get themselves treated."

"This is why you ousted Nawaz Sharif?" the three-time Pakistani prime minister said while denouncing the decision of his disqualification in 2017.

He said that if Pakistan was run on his 1990 economic model, "not a single person would have been unemployed, there would be nothing like poverty [...] but today, the condition is so bad that one has to think if they can feed their children or pay electricity bills".

The former Pakistani PM made the remarks while addressing a massive rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan rally in Lahore.

He then claimed that such crucial economic conditions did not emerge during Shehbaz Sharif's tenure but started long back.

"This didn't start in Shehbaz's tenure. It started way before that. The dollar was out of control, bills were going up, and rates of daily utilities and petrol were also surging."

"During our tenure sugar was 50 rupees per kilogram, today it is at 250."

'We made Pak an atomic power': Nawaz Sharif

While addressing the crowd, he also showed copies of two electricity bills which he said were from his tenure and after he was ousted.

"Tell me, who are they who separated Nawaz Sharif from his nation? We are those who built Pakistan. We made Pakistan an atomic power. We brought an end to load-shedding," he said.

"I am meeting you today after several years, but my relationship of love with you is the same. There is no difference in this relationship," Nawas said to his supporters.

"The love I am seeing in your eyes, I am proud of it."

He said he never backstabbed his supporters nor did he ever shy away from any kind of sacrifice. He recalled how fake cases were articulated against him and his party leaders. "But no one abandoned the PML-N flag."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE