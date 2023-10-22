World Cup 2023: Reece Topley ruled out of WC as England's problems mount

England's problems continue to go from bad to worse. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday (Oct 22) confirmed that left-arm pacer Reece Topley had been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI World Cup due to the finger injury he sustained in the last match.

During England's fourth league match against South Africa on Saturday (Oct 21), Topley bowled a length ball to South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen who dispatched it powerfully to him. Attempting to stop the ball, Topley got hit on the fingers and had to walk back to the pavilion to nurse the injury.

Although Topley returned to bowl and even picked up three wickets, doubts remained over his long-time availability in the tournament. He did not come to bat as England succumbed to a 229-run defeat.

ECB released a statement and said Topley had fractured his 'left index finger' and that a replacement will be announced soon.

"England and Surrey seamer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the rest of the ICC Men’s World Cup after fracturing his left index finger during England’s defeat to South Africa on Saturday," read the statement.

"Scans in Mumbai on Saturday, after the match at the Wankhede Stadium, revealed the full extent of the injury. Topley will return to the UK in the next 24 hours. He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation. A replacement will be announced in due course."

England thrashed by South Africa

England were thrashed by South Africa at the Wakhede Stadium where the Proteas posted an imposing target of 400 batting first, riding on a sparkling century from Heinrich Klassen and useful contributions from Reeza Hendricks, Rassi van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.

Chasing the target, England never got any momentum by their side as Gerald Coetzee, Jansen and Lungi Ngidi ran riot. In the end, England crumbled and lost the contest by 229 runs.

The defending champions have been in woeful form since the start of the World Cup. The English side has lost three of the four games played with one of the defeats coming against Afghanistan. With the fight for the no. 4 spot heating up, England's World Cup campaign is hanging by a thread now and any more slip-ups would mean curtains on the endeavour.

