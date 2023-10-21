World Cup 2023: Marco Jansen hits bullseye as South Africa crush England by 229 runs in Mumbai

South Africa seamer Marco Jansen had an outing to remember forever in Mumbai as he helped South Africa floor defending champions England by 229 runs at Wankhede in Mumbai. Registering his best ODI score of 75* off 42 balls alongside picking two wickets for 35 runs, the lanky all-rounder was the architect of a massive win for Proteas in the World Cup 2023 clash.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, England got the dangerous fish in Quinton de Kock on the second ball caught behind. Reeza Hendricks, playing in place of ill Temba Bavuma, stitched a 121-run stand with Rassie van der Dussan for the second wicket, putting South Africa in the driver’s seat.

Following two wickets in the middle overs, Captain Aiden Markram contributed with an almost run-a-ball 42 but fell prey to Topley, who also picked David Miller soon after.

Klaasen and Jansen took the onus and upped the ante, putting England’s back against the wall. Smashing Topley and Mark Wood left, right and centre, Klaasen completed his hundred off 61 balls – the second-fastest by a South African batter in World Cup history.

Meanwhile, Jansen wasn’t letting this chance of pouncing on the momentum, as he cashed on the opportunity and took the bowling attack to the cleaners. Though CWC debutant Gus Atkinson dismissed Klaasen in the last over, a late onslaught from Jansen saw South Africa hit a whopping 399 for seven.

Chasing a world record total of 400 in this competition, England tried taking the risk with Jonny Bairstow punching the new ball off for boundaries early on. Though he struck a four and a six, the keeper-batter found Van Der Dussan in the deep square leg on ten.

Jansen stars at Wankhede

Jansen ran through England’s top order, dismissing Joe Root and Dawid Malan quickly before Kagiso Rabada picked the big wicket of returning Ben Stokes on five. With the scorecard reading 38 for four inside the first ten overs, England looked out of the race for the huge chase.

Harry Brook and Jos Buttler tried reviving England’s hopes, but Gerald Coetzee - with his express pace, picked their wickets, putting England on the mat.

Willey got out soon after, while Rabada took a stunning catch to send Rashid packing.

Wood and Gus Atkinson slammed a few blows to keep the fans entertained before the inevitable happened. Wood remained unbeaten on 43 off 17 balls, as South Africa won the match by 229 runs.

With this win, South Africa strengthened their stance on the points table, while England is down to the bottom half with three losses and one win in four matches.

