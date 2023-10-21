World Cup: Klaasen, Jansen punish England in Mumbai heat as South Africa hit 399

Heinrich Klaasen smashed his maiden World Cup 2023 hundred, while Marco Jansen hit an unbeaten 42-ball 75 as South Africa posted a mammoth 399 for eight in 50 overs against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Opener Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussan scored fifties.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, England removed dangerous Quinton de Kock on the second ball caught behind off Topley. Dussan and Hendricks provided stability with a steady stand and upped the ante after the Powerplay ended. Both smashed the fifties but failed to convert it into the three-digit scores, as England’s premier spinner, Adil Rashid, accounted for their wickets.

The captain for today, Aiden Markram, contributed with a 44-ball 42 as South African batters made light work of English bowlers on this even-steven Wankhede track.

Reece Topley returned to pick two quick wickets, sending Markram and David Miller back to the hut. That moment turned the tables around for South Africa.

Though playing in the afternoon in Mumbai, Klaasen struggled to get going, he continued his excellent run of form in this tournament, slamming his fastest World Cup hundred off just 60 balls. The right-handed batter picked up the gear during the fag end of the innings, hitting bowlers, mainly Topley and Mark Wood for daddy sixes.

Klaasen’s Saturday knock reminded everyone of his onslaught against Australia in September earlier when he smashed a world-record 174 – the highest ODI score by a number-five batter.

Just when he got everyone hooked to his stroke play, Marco Jansen hogged the limelight on the other hand with his inning of 42-ball 75, hitting three fours and six sixes.

While Mark Wood leaked runs at around 11 per over (76 off seven overs), England's highest wicket-taker for the day, Topley, proved expensive, going for 88 runs for three wickets inside nine overs.

Records shatter in Mumbai

With the batting line-up the Proteas possess, they are bound to break several batting records in this competition. Having earlier torn the record books with the highest-ever World Cup total (417 vs Sri Lanka) in their CWC 202 opener in Delhi, South Africa registered their highest inning total against England in the ODIs.

For England to win this match and stay in line for the semis spot, they need to complete the highest-ever run-chase in World Cup history and second-highest in ODI cricket.

