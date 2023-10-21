World Cup: They are powerful but we enjoy playing against them - Trent Boult on facing India in Dharamsala

Ace New Zealand bowler Trent Boult said facing the ‘powerful’ Indian Team would be challenging but also admitted to enjoying playing against them. The Kiwi seamers have a bitter-sweet history with Indian batters after what transpired the last time in Manchester four years ago. Aware of the home team peaking at this time in the tournament, Boult said he is looking forward to the clash in Dharamsala.

“They’re a powerful team, they cover all bases,” Boult told Reuters ahead of Sunday's World Cup blockbuster against India. “They’ve been playing some good cricket, but it’s been a team that we’ve enjoyed playing.”

Given the rise of the franchise-based T20 leagues and the emergence of IPL, several New Zealand players in the CWC squad have plied their trades in the league for some time now. Considering this, Boult said most of the players are already familiar with the conditions and having played against India lately, they have their plans ready for the marquee clash.

“Nothing changes from our point of view really. It’s about going out there and being positive and doing the things that work well. These guys are very familiar with the conditions, but they feel pressure just as much as any other batsman or any other bowler,” Boult said.

With India and New Zealand being the only two teams remaining unbeaten so far in the competition, come Sunday one of them would have its streak broken.

“Both undefeated, I’m sure it will be a cracker,” added Boult.

Boult ready for high-voltage match

Acknowledging the craze for cricket in India and what it means to the billion fans, Boult anticipates a high-octane clash.

“Playing against India in India, it doesn’t get much bigger than that,” Boult said. He anticipates an increase in intensity and possibly a few fireworks during the match. “But hopefully they’re for us,” Boult added optimistically.

While the Kiwis have beaten the defending champions England, the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in four matches played, the hosts India walked over Australia, Afghanistan, arch-rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh in their scheduled games.

Meanwhile, against New Zealand, India would be without their star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, who injured his left ankle while attempting to stop the ball during the game against Bangladesh.

In his absence, India could either play an extra batter in Ishan Kishan or Suryakumar Yadav or could opt for playing an extra seamer in Mohammed Shami, given the favourable conditions.

