Two killed in Israeli air strikes at Syria's Damascus airport, causes flights diversion

Israeli airstrikes on Sunday (Oct 22) put Syria's two main airports out of service and led to the killing of two workers, as per Syrian state media citing a military source. The pounding has led to the rerouting of flights to Latakia. This is not the first time Israeli strikes have affected flights at government-controlled airports in Damascus and Aleppo.

"At around 5:25 am (0225 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out... an air attack... targeting Damascus and Aleppo international airports, leading to the death of a civilian worker at Damascus airport and wounding another," the military source reportedly said.

"Material damage to the airports' runways put them out of service," the statement added.

According to the military there were "simultaneous" strikes came from two directions. One was from the Mediterranean west of Latakia and another from the direction of the "occupied" Syrian Golan.

Two-front war imminent?

Earlier, similar strikes on October 12 had knocked both Damascus and Aleppo airports out of service. Last weekend, Israeli airstrikes targeted Aleppo airport, causing injuries and further disruptions, as per media reports.

Over the course of more than a decade of conflict in Syria, Israel has carried out numerous air strikes in the region.

These strikes have primarily targeted Iran-backed forces, Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, and Syrian army positions. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Concricus has warned that Hezbollah's attacks on Israel are "dragging Lebanon into a war."

"Hezbollah... is dragging Lebanon into a war that it will gain nothing from, but stands to lose a lot," Conricus said.

Hamas has already led an onslaught on Israel but the nation is facing increasing concerns of a two-front war, one from Lebanon and another from Syria.

Israel has consistently expressed its determination not to permit its arch-enemy, Iran, which supports President Bashar al-Assad's government, to expand its influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)