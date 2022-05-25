Top 10 news: Google's warning to Android users, China mooting new economic framework and more

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of lying to MPs after photos emerged of him toasting a senior aide at a Downing Street leaving drinks event during a Covid lockdown. In other news, Jammu and Kashmir’s pro-Pakistan separatist leader Yasin Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Delhi court on Wednesday.

Johnson's partygate pictures: Alcohol, food and music during lockdown

Johnson is among dozens of people in Downing Street who have received police fines for breaching Covid regulations since 2020 -- making Number 10 the most penalised address in the entire country.

As debt service deadline nears, Russia says payments will be made in rubles

As Russia nears its debt service payment date, Kremlin said it will start paying its foreign debt in rubles. Russian finance minister Anton Siluanov accussed "unfriendly country" of "artificially" creating the current crisis.

Jammu and Kashmir’s pro-Pak separatist leader Yasin Malik gets life sentence

The Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) judge, Praveen Singh, handed out two imprisonments apart from 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in 10 offences and Rs 1 million penalty (US $12,902 approx.). The judge said that all the punishments will run concurrently.

Google's warning: New Predator spyware targeting Android phones| What is it?

According to Google's Threat Analysis Group(TAG), spyware named Predator has been targeting Android devices. The University of Toronto along with Citizen lab had earlier published a report saying Egyptian exiled politician Ayman Nour's phone was infected with both Cytrox’s Predator and NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware which was operated by "two different government clients."

Two hundred dead bodies found under rubble in Mariupol: Report

Workers removing rubble from a collapsed building in Ukrainian city Mariupol found around 200 corpses in the basement of the building, as per an advisor to mayor of Mariupol.

Obesity growing in India, fertility is dipping: National Family Health Survey

The prevalence of overweight or obesity has increased in India, with almost the same percentage of men and women being obese. According to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) statistics, the prevalence of obesity among Indians increased in 2019-21 compared to 2015-16. Nearly one out of every four people is overweight, up from one out of every five previously.

China planning security and economic cooperation with Pacific island nations: Report

According to reports, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is set to engage Pacific island nations with cooperation related to data communication, security and policing. Reports claim the plan also includes free trade agreement with Pacific countries.

Salvador Ramos: What we know about Texas school mass shooter

Salvador Ramos, 18, has been identified as the gunman who killed at least 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. Governor Greg Abbott claimed Ramos carried out the mass shooting "horribly and incomprehensibly" before being shot dead by police officers.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirms VVS Laxman to be in charge of India's T20I side for Ireland series

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had revealed that his former teammate and Test specialist VVS Laxman was eager to be India's head coach when Ravi Shastri's tenure was set to end in late 2021. However, the position went to Laxman's good friend Rahul Dravid.

Kate Moss testifies for Johnny Depp: He never pushed me down any stairs

This will dramatically change the case. Supermodel Kate Moss on Wednesday testified in the ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case and shot down Heard's claim of being pushed down the stairs by the actor.