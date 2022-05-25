BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirms VVS Laxman to be in charge of India's T20I side for Ireland series

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had revealed that his former teammate and Test specialist VVS Laxman was eager to be India's head coach when Ravi Shastri's tenure was set to end in late 2021. However, the position went to Laxman's good friend Rahul Dravid.

Nonetheless, Laxman -- who is now serving as the National Cricket Academy (NCA) -- is set to take charge of India's T20I squad for the upcoming two-match series versus hosts Ireland. The former middle-order batter will fill in for Dravid, who will be with the Indian Test line-up ahead of their fifth and final match versus England in the United Kingdom, set to be held on July 01.

"He will travel with the Indian team to Dublin" said Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary, confirming that Laxman will take charge in the absence of Dravid.