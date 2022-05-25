Former chief selector reacts to Cheteshwar Pujara's Test comeback for India-England series finale

On Sunday (May 22), the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee announced a 17-man squad for Rohit Sharma-led India's fifth and final Test versus England, which will be held in early July at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Among the four senior players who were dropped for the home series versus Sri Lanka, in March, Cheteshwar Pujara is the only one to have stormed his way back into the squad. Pujara was rewarded for his memorable run for Sussex in the County Championship in England. The right-hander returned with 720 runs in 8 innings at an average of 120.0, including two double-tons, to make a comeback into the Test line-up for the series decider versus England, i.e. a part of the incomplete series held last year in the United Kingdom.

Thus, former chief selector MSK Prasad reacted to Pujara's comeback in whites and hailed his commitment. “Unbelievable. Only one word I can say is an unbelievable comeback. This shows the commitment he has towards the sport and himself. It's a wonderful story,” Prasad told NDTV.