MS Dhoni has amazing reflexes like F1 driver and mind like 5-star General, says Team India's former trainer

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020. However, the 40-year-old remains a big name in world cricket to date. Debuting for Team India in late 2004, when the team desperately needed a specialist keeper-batter, Dhoni became the darling of the masses instantly courtesy of his big hits.

Soon, Dhoni's presence of mind, calmness, improved keeping skills, and fearless approach to the game saw him being promoted as India's captain across formats. While he became much a mature finisher in limited-overs, got the runs coming in whites (especially by playing some gutsy knocks both at home and overseas), and made world cricket take note of his unorthodox yet effective keeping skills, Dhoni changed Indian cricket forever by leading them to all major ICC titles and No. 1 rankings across formats.

Dhoni ended with 17,266 runs, 108 half-centuries, 16 tons, 634 catches, and 195 stumpings, overall, however, his knack for reading the game from behind the stumps, fast reflexes as a keeper, power-hitting, quick legs and overall fitness separated him from others.

Recently, Team India's former trainer Ramji Srinivasan -- part of the team during their 2011 ODI World Cup success -- hailed the former captain after having observed him from closed quarters.

"MSD is an enigma and like Sachin Tendulkar, is one in a billion product. He does what suits him, be it strength work, agility, speed or hybrid work. He has his own protocols in place, which suits him. He has amazing reflex like a Formula One driver and with a mind like 5-star General. Very few can match MSD fitness when they reach that age," Srinivasan told the New Indian Express.

Dhoni was recently seen in IPL 2022, where he once again represented the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise. The 40-year-old continued to display his sharp mind as a leader and keeper whereas his fitness remains unmatched. He has confirmed his participation in IPL 2023 and is most likely to continue as CSK's skipper for another season.