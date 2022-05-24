Virat, Rohit's barren run to MI-CSK's mighty fall: 5 surprising elements from IPL 2022's league stage

Updated: May 24, 2022, 08:30 PM(IST)

IPL 2022's riveting 70-match league stage saw plenty of twists and turns. Here are the five surprising elements that took place in the group stage:

Virat, Rohit's barren run throughout league stage (Photo - IPL)

Contrary to expectations, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to live upto expectations with the willow in the league stage. While Rohit's IPL 2022 journey ended with not even a single half-century -- amassing 268 runs at 120.17 -- Kohli got two fifties but only managed 309 runs in 14 games below a 120 strike rate.

Unlike Rohit, Kohli still has a chance to make amends in the playoffs with his franchise still in the race for the elusive title.

(Photograph:Others)