Kate Moss testifies for Johnny Depp, refutes Amber Heard's claim of being pushed down the staircase by actor

This will dramatically change the case. Supermodel Kate Moss on Wednesday testified in the ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case and shot down Heard's claim of being pushed down the stairs by the actor.



Moss testified through live-video from Gloucestershire, England on Wednesday. The fiercely private model who usually never discusses her personal life publicly, dated Johnny Depp for four years before they broke up in 1997.

Moss recalled that the two were on a vacation in Jamaica when she slipped down the stairs and added, "he never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."

Watch: Johnny Depp's lawyer celebrates as Amber Heard mentions 'Kate Moss and staircase' in court



Moss was called to testify in court thanks to Heard's previous testimony. The 'Aquaman' star had stated that she feared Depp would push her sister down the stairs during a violent argument.



Heard had referred to a rumour about Depp pushing Moss down the stairs and feared that her sister would also get the same treatment from the actor.





On Wednesday, Depp's attorney Benjamin Chew asked Moss if the actor had pushed her down the stairs, to which the supermodel answered, "No, he never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."



"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs. I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn't know what had happened and I was in pain."

She said Depp came running to help her. "Carried me to my room and got me medical attention," said Moss.



Chew further asked, "Ms Moss have you ever testified in any case?" Moss replied, "No."





Moss was the first rebutal witness to testify on Wednesday. She is also one of the first celebrities to have given her tesimony in the case. Earlier it was rumoured that Elon Musk and James Franco would also testify in favour of Amber Heard but later it was cleared that the two would not be taking the stand.

