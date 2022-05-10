Watch: Johnny Depp's lawyer celebrates as Amber Heard mentions 'Kate Moss and staircase' in court 

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case may have taken a break for a week, but the widely publicised court proceedings are still being discussed on social media.



A new video of Johnny Depp and his lawyer doing the rounds of the internet. It has Depp's attorney Ben Chu celebrating with a fist pump with Depp politely smiling during Amber Heard's testimony. In the video, the 'Aquaman' actress can be heard referring to ''Kate Moss and the stairs."

Watch the video here:

A little context to what Heard actually said in court. Last week, Heard spoke about an alleged altercation between Depp and Heard's sister Whitney.



Heard recalled that at one point during the altercation, Whitney was near a staircase "in the line of fire … trying to get Johnny to stop," which reminded her of a rumoured incident between Moss and Depp.

"(Whitney's) back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her," Heard said in court. "I don't hesitate, I don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs."



"And I swung at him," Heard said and added, "In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn't landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him — like, actually hit him. Square in the face."

"He didn't push my sister down the stairs," Heard added. Heard had mentioned Moss and the staircase incident during UK libel case in 2020 which Depp lost.

"I remembered information I had heard (that) he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs," Heard had previously testified while describing the same fight involving her sister and Depp. "I had heard this rumour from two people and it was fresh in my mind."



Moss and Depp were in a relationship and even briefly rumoured to be engaged until they called it quits in 1997.

While they never shied away from indulging in PDA, they were also known to have heated arguments.



The couple was spotted shouting at each other in public, according to reports, and one reported spat even resulted in Depp's arrest.



In 2012, Moss in an interview recalled how she cried for years post their split. "There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, 'What do I do?', he'd tell me. And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust," the supermodel had said.