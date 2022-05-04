Amber Heard suffered from intimate partner violence, claims new psychologist 

A week after a forensic psychologist hired by Johnny Depp's legal team claimed that Amber Heard had no signs of post-traumatic stress disorder, another psychologist testified in court and claimed that the actress indeed suffered from PTSD.



Dr Dawn Hughes, a clinical and forensic psychologist, took the stand Tuesday as the first witness called by Heard's legal team after Depp's side of the team rested their case in the defamation trial against his ex-wife.



Dr Hughes shared her professional findings after assessing Heard's case files and meeting with the actress four times in person and twice via Zoom, totalling about 29 hours. She also interviewed some of Heard's treating physicians and the star's late mom Paige.



Dr Hughes claimed that she "always" goes into an evaluation with a "healthy dose of scepticism" and stated that Heard indeed had PTSD which was due to a reason.

Missing fingertip to 'threesome' with Elon Musk: Shocking revelations made in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case



In this case, Hughes said the root of Heard's condition is "the intimate partner violence by Mr Depp."



"That's what was pushing the symptoms," she said. Four tests backed up the diagnosis, Hughes said.



The doctor also testified that Heard showed no signs of feigning or malingering her mental health.



Ironically, a week back, Dr Shannon Curry, hired by Depp's legal team, had said the exact opposite. Instead, Dr Curry diagnosed her with borderline and histrionic personality disorders.



"Just because somebody doesn't have PTSD doesn't mean that they weren't harmed psychologically by whatever is being alleged — in this case, Ms Heard is alleging that she was psychologically harmed and that she suffered PTSD because of abuse that she alleges occurred by Mr Depp," Dr Curry had added.

A brief history of Amber Heard-Elon Musk romance

On Tuesday, Dr Hughes said she disagreed with Dr Curry on the personality disorder diagnoses as well.

Depp, in his testimony, has repeatedly claimed that he has never struck Heard or any woman, or has testified that his "goal is the truth" as he seeks to clear his name in the trial. The actor filed a defamation suit against Heard after she wrote an op-ed claiming she had been a victim of domestic violence. While Heard had not mentioned Depp's name in the article, his team claimed it indicated the actor and had damaged his career. Heard countersued the actor for physical abuse.

Why is social media in favour of Johnny Depp in the Amber Heard defamation case?

Ahead of the trial, Heard said in a statement that "hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world."

