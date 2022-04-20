Missing fingerprint to rotten corpse: Shocking revelation from Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard case

Updated: Apr 20, 2022, 04:39 PM(IST)

Johnny Depp’s $50m defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard is getting dirtier day by day. Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post, in which she revealed that she's been the victim of domestic abuse. Now, responding to her accusation, Depp called them ''quite heinous and disturbing" and added that he'd never struck Heard or any other woman in his lifetime. Every day, some gruesome statement is coming out that has sent the whole world into a state of confusion.

From missing fingertip to Amber spitting, here are some shocking revelations from the Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard case. 

Johnny Depp denies Amber Heard's sexual assault allegation

A major shock come when Johnny Depp said in a court full of people that he had never struck his ex-wife Amber Heard ever. Speaking for three hours straight, Depp said that he was in a "complete shock" when Heard "made some quite heinous and disturbing" allegations about him becoming violent during their relationship.

"Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life," said Depp, who wore a dark suit with his hair in a ponytail.

Amber Heard was a 'rotting corpse'

Johnny Depp reportedly told one of his friends that he hoped his ex-wife Amber Heard was a 'rotting corpse' in a text message.

During a recent court trial, when Depp's friend Isaac Baruch took the stand on day three, Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft showed texts between Depp and Baruch from the year 2016. 

In the text, Depp said he hoped Heard's "rotting corpse is decomposing in the f-----g trunk of a Honda Civic." Depp also wrote about Heard, "That c--- ruined such a f---ing cool life we had for a while."

When asked the messages in question, Baruch said, "Yeah, it was written."

Heard once spit on her PA's face

Katherine James, Amber Heard's personal assistant appeared virtually and revealed some shocking things about Amber's behaviour. 

James, who worked for the 'Aquaman' actor from the year 2012 to 2015, said she once spitted on her face when she asked for a pay raise and how she used to 'scream over the phone' without any particular reason. 

Depp's missing fingertip

Depp's personal doctor Dr David Kipper recently testified and revealed some things that are hard to believe. In a pre-recorded statement, he recalled how he was called to the actor's home to clean up his wound after the incident in which Johnny claimed that Heard had thrown a vodka bottle at him. 

He also mentioned that he found Depp bleeding heavily and also revealed that he asked the staff to search for Depp's missing fingertip which was found by his chef.

"He said he found it in the kitchen area," Dr David said. 

