Missing fingerprint to rotten corpse: Shocking revelation from Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard case

Johnny Depp’s $50m defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard is getting dirtier day by day. Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post, in which she revealed that she's been the victim of domestic abuse. Now, responding to her accusation, Depp called them ''quite heinous and disturbing" and added that he'd never struck Heard or any other woman in his lifetime. Every day, some gruesome statement is coming out that has sent the whole world into a state of confusion.

From missing fingertip to Amber spitting, here are some shocking revelations from the Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard case.