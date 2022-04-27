Psychologist claims Amber Heard showed symptoms of personality disorder

A clinical and forensic psychologist has stated that actress Amber Heard has shown signs of borderline and histrionic personality disorders. Dr Shannon Curry, was hired by Johnny Depp's legal team and testified in court on day nine of Depp's defamation trial against Heard.



Dr Curry told the court that she was asked to "provide a psychological evaluation of Ms Heard" back in October 2021, but was never asked to do so for Depp.



Dr Curry had reportedly reviewed "all the case documents" as part of her evaluation of the Heard, as well as her medical records, audio and video recordings, photos and "multiple witness statements."

She said she met with Heard "on two separate dates," Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, 2021, for about 12 hours of total face time.

Based on her evaluation, Dr Curry said that Heard had "two diagnoses- borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder."

Dr Curry also said she saw no evidence of PTSD in her evaluation of Heard but was quick to add "Just because somebody doesn't have PTSD doesn't mean that they weren't harmed psychologically by whatever is being alleged — in this case, Ms Heard is alleging that she was psychologically harmed and that she suffered PTSD because of abuse that she alleges occurred by Mr Depp."



When Heard's lawyer cross-examined her and asked if the psychologist was board-certified, Dr Curry responded that she is not.



Heard's team also pointed out that the psychologist had dinner and drinks at Depp's home before she was placed on retainer. Dr Curry stated that the meeting was with the actor's legal team and never Depp himself and added it wasn't her job to evaluate Depp in this case.



"Don't you think that's a little odd that you're getting interviewed by Mr Depp to decide whether you're going to testify adversely against Amber Heard?" the actress's attorney asked, to which Dr Curry responded, "I was interviewed by the legal team."

Depp and Heard are undergoing a very bitter and public court trial. The former couple has accussed each other of physical and mental abuse. The court trial is on its third week and is likely to continue for few more weeks.