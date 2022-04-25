Why is social media in favour of Johnny Depp in the Amber Heard defamation case?

Amid the vigorous court trial, actor Johnny Depp has found support on social media. Depp is fighting a defamation case again Amber Heard for writing an op-ed on how she had been a victim of domestic violence. Heard did not name Depp in the article.



The ongoing trial has been widely published on media and it seems that the court of social media is favouring Depp.

Posters on Twitter and TikTok have been showcasing widespread support for Depp, with hashtags like 'JusticeForJohnnyDepp' getting over 3 million views on TikTok alone.

Similar hashtags have been tweeted thousands of times. Meanwhile 'JusticeForAmberHeard' has not been getting as much interest.

On TikTok, videos of the trail are doing the round and have been edited in such a way that it appears Depp is the victim and not the abuser. Small slips of Depp's testimony are being circulated with the 'JusticeForJohnnyDepp' hashtag.

Some provide day by day accounts of the case on TikTok while others are suggesting conspiracy theories( all unproved) around the case. Some have even commented that Heard is mirroring Depp's style of clothing at the court to intimidate him.



There are also others who feel that Heard isn't being held to the same standard as male domestic abusers and criticized her behaviour during the couple’s marriage. Heard has been accused of physically hurting Depp, even hurling a vodka bottle at him that left him with a severed fingertip.



In court filings before the trial, Heard said she hit Depp only in self-defence or in defence of her younger sister

“Amber Heard got a free pass for her lies and violence for 6 years. This gender bias must end now. Make her accountable for her actions, Virginia, we trust you," a fan on Twitter wrote.

People called out #WillSmith slap as assault but this woman severed a finger, put a cigarette out on his face, hit him multiple times and we are still not calling it what it is - #domesticviolence Complete and utter bullshit. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/CRp4gX0w3i — Allorah Rayne, The Wayfaring Witch (@WayfaringWitch) April 24, 2022 ×

Amber Heard got a free pass for her lies and violence for 6 years.

This gender bias must end now. Make her accountable for her actions, Virginia, we trust you. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberTurd #MePoo https://t.co/Fjwyk6q8z7 — ayca gurelman (@IstanbulYoga) April 21, 2022 ×

Never mind the courtroom, the way this man got out of his transport and waited to help everyone out tells us all we need to know about him ❤#JusticeForJohhnyDepp #AmberTurd #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/UCmneyfKqy — Debs Delaney (@DebsDelaney) April 24, 2022 ×

The world was quick to ‘cancel’ Johnny on little more than a females word. How is SHE now not fully cancelled now that it’s EXPOSED that this psychotic, narcissistic, abusive WOMAN used her gender to defame & humiliate the man she abused? #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #AmberHeardIsALiar — Tracy Weidman-Arceo (@TracyArceo) April 24, 2022 ×

So why is social media keener to support Depp in the story? Perhaps one reason could be attributed to his popularity. A successful star who has featured in a number of films, Depp is remembered for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise and the titular “Edward Scissorhands” from the 1990 Tim Burton film.

Many feel Amber Heard became more well known only when she started dating Depp.



“Amber, in my opinion, wasn’t known too well until she started dating Johnny,” a TikToker said who has posted videos about the case. “She became well known when she made the allegations against Johnny and because the world knows Johnny and loves him, I believe that everyone is going to be angry and upset that such allegations have been made towards him.”



Experts also feel visuals of Depp's testimony also makes him look vulnerable to a society which is inherently misogynist.



Some have said Depp’s quiet and calm responses while talking about previous drug use and other personal matters is a sign of his vulnerability during the case.



Experts also feel that some are backing Depp because they worry that the Me Too movement didn’t represent male victims as much as it did female victims.



Now in its third week of trial, Depp has been cross-examined by Heard's lawyer and been accused of physically hurting his ex-wife which he has denied in court.

Heard has counter sued Depp seeking $100 million in damages. The trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, is expected to take weeks.

Both Depp and Heard have testified that the other had been physically violent with them during the course of their relationship.

Social media played an active role in Britney Spear's conservatorship case. It gave birth to the 'Free Britney' movement which ultimately led to a long trial and the singer getting her freedom back after being in conservatorship for 13 years. Will social media play the same role in Depp-Heard's trial? Guess, we will have to wait and watch.