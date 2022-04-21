Johnny Depp claims ex wife Amber Heard would threaten 'suicide' everytime they had an argument

Johnny Depp made some explosive arguments defending himself during the ongoing defamation trial against ex wife Amber Heard. He accused the actress of threatening to commit suicide “many times” after they got into heated verbal fights.

Testifying against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp said, “Ms. Heard had spoken of suicide on a couple of occasions, so that also becomes a factor. That’s always something that lives in the back of your brain and that you fear.”

Johnny Depp added that everytime during a fight when he would attempt to leave, Amber Heard would stop him and tell him she would “die” without him. “Many times when I would try to leave, she would stop me at the elevator with the security guards, crying, screaming, you know, ‘I can’t live without you. I’m gonna die.’ But you had to get out,” he alleged. Missing fingertip to 'threesome' with Elon Musk: Shocking revelations made in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case

Then when Johnny Depp would leave, he claimed that Amber Heard would follow him to his home, even in the wee hours of the night. “Five minutes later … she would arrive in her nightgown, screaming in the parking lot in front of my house. Screaming, heavens, it’d be 4 in the morning, 3 in the morning,” he alleged. “It was ludicrous, it was out of control, it was uncontrollable.”

Johnny Depp is currently suing Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post about surviving domestic violence.

