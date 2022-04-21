Angelina Jolie wants to hurt Brad Pitt with alleged FBI suit; read explosive details inside

Sometimes ex flames hurt you more than you know and this is somehow coming true for Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. It has now been revealed that his ex wife Angelina Jolie with whom he shares kids has unleashed a “desperate fishing expedition” by suing the FBI under the name ‘Jane Doe’ to find out more about its investigation into an alleged jet incident involving Brad and why its agents didn’t charge him.

This is the same incident that triggered separation between the couple. Apparently, Brad Pitt had gotten into a fight with his and Angelina’s adopted son, Maddox. He was 15 at the time when this fight on the jet took place.

An anonymous call was made to the authorities, which triggered the FBI investigation. The investigation closed in 2016 and Brad Pitt wasn’t found guilty. Days later, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce.

Wanting to open that investigation, a woman identified as Jane Doe is suing the FBI to furnish more information on what happened to the case. She is seeking information regarding their investigation into an incident of alleged domestic violence on a private jet years ago that matches what happened between Brad and Angelina Jolie.

“Several years ago, while plaintiff, her then-husband, and their children, who were all minors at the time, were travelling via private aircraft, the husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted plaintiff and the children,” Jane Doe claims in the lawsuit. Brad Pitt sues ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling stakes of a winery they co-owned

Doe explains that the FBI investigated but “publicly announced it was closing its investigation of the incident without further action.”

She adds in the suit that she has “public status” and wants to remain anonymous, adding that the other party, the husband, also has public status.

