Brad Pitt sues ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling stakes of a winery they co-owned

They may have parted ways in 2016, but their legal battles are far from over. Hollywood star Brad Pitt has sued ex-wife, actress-filmmaker Angelina Jolie for selling her interest in a winery they jointly owned. Jolie has reportedly sold it to a Russian oligarch. Pitt claims he was not made aware of it.

According to the legal documents, the two bought Chateau Miraval in Correns, France back in 2008.



Pitt says he invested a ton of money and time in the winery over the years, although he acknowledges Jolie plunked down 40 per cent of the USD 28.4 million purchase price. Pitt says he alone made the winery successful because by 2013 she wasn't doing much in that department. He claims they always had an understanding neither of them could sell off their interest without the other's consent.



Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and in 2021 accused Pitt for domestic violence.



Last July, the 'Maleficent' actor went to court and told the judge she had reached an agreement to sell her interest to an unnamed person. Meanwhile, Pitt said in September that he had agreed to let his former wife pursue the sale but made it clear that he was not consenting to the sale, but rather would give thumbs up or down to the proposed buyer.



In October Pitt found out that a company called Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group (the vodka co.)- controlled by a Russian oligarch, Yuri Shefler, bought her interest in the winey.



He claims that Jolie never sought his consent and intentionally kept the terms of the deal from him.



Since the sale, Pitt claims that Shefler has wreaked havoc on his ability to run the winery.A source close to Brad told TMZ, "Unfortunately, this is another example of the same person disregarding her legal and ethical obligations. In doing so, she has violated the rights of the only person who poured money and sweat equity into the success of the business by purporting to sell both the business and family home to a third-party competitor."



"She is seeking a return on an investment she did not make and profits she did not earn," the source added.