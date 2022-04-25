Johnny Depp cross-examined at court: 'Where do you want the scar,' actor had asked Amber Heard

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial is getting murkier by the day. Heard and Depp were married in 2015 and ended their marriage in 2017. Depp sued Heard after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post detailing domestic abuse and assaulters getting away with their heinous acts. While Depp was not named in the article, the actor sued his ex-wife for defamation. Heard countersued for $100 million.

After two days of Depp's testimony, on Thursday, Depp was cross-examined by Heard’s legal counsel, Benjamin Rottenborn.



He (Rottenborn) disputed Depp’s testimonial against Heard by retrieving text messages, audio tapes and videotapes.



Depp shared explicit texts with actor Paul Bettany and singer Marilyn Manson as they demeaned Heard and additionally referred to drug abuse.

A brief history of Amber Heard-Elon Musk romance



In audio tapes made public in the court, Depp can be heard saying, "Where do you want the scar?” while Heard begs her then-husband, “Don’t cut your skin. Please do not cut your skin. Why would I do that? Please do not do that. Please don’t cut yourself”.

Heard’s attorneys presented a videotape that featured Depp slamming his kitchen cupboard and breaking other objects. He is also seen pouring himself a glass of wine from an almost empty bottle when Heard asks, “Have you drunk this whole thing this morning?”, after which Depp realises he is being recorded and throws the phone away.

Depp admitted to assaulting but denied any physical contact with Heard.



He added that she had illegally recorded him and was smiling at the end of the ordeal.



In another tape, Depp can be heard saying to Heard, “I head-butted you in the f*****g forehead. That doesn’t break a nose,”

"I did say those words, but I was using the words that Ms.Heard was using, but there was not an intentional head butt,” Depp said in the court.

“If you want to have a peaceful conversation with Ms. Heard, you might have to placate a little bit.”

On Monday the trial will enter its third week. It is expected to go on for six weeks.