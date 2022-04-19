Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: Doctor recalls finding actor's severed finger on kitchen floor

More gruesome details about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's troubled marriage are coming out as both actors are fighting a bitter legal battle in the US.



Depp's personal doctor recently testified in the defamation case that he has filed against his ex-wife and revealed that he was treating the actor's wound after the finger was sliced back in 2015.



Dr David Kipper said during a pre-recorded disposition played in court on Monday that he cleaned Depp's wound following an incident in which the actor claimed that Heard had thrown a vodka bottle at him.



Dr Kipper, a concierge doctor, revealed he was called to the residence and cleaned Depp’s wound during the said incident.

The physician said he found Mr Depp bleeding heavily. He treated the wound but said he wasn’t sure how Mr Depp had been injured.



The doctor in his testimony also mentioned that he asked the staff to search for Depp's missing fingertip which was eventually found by his chef. Kipper in the video testimony said, "He said he found it in the kitchen area" and also stated that there was blood and broken glass in the house.



Debbie Lloyd, a nurse who worked with Kipper, also stated that Depp's severed fingertip was found in the house kitchen. Dr Kipper also mentioned he had considered withdrawing his treatment as Depp was not following the drug and alcohol protocols.



One of Heard's lawyers said that Depp told emergency room staff that he had cut himself with a knife.



Dr Kipper said he spoke to Heard on that same day, but didn’t see any injuries on her.

Heard had claimed that Depp threw her into a table tennis table and pushed her into a fridge.



Johnny Depp is expected to testify in a Virginia courtroom on Tuesday against his ex-wife.



Depp and Heard met while making 2011 film 'The Rum Diary' and married four years later. Heard accused Depp of domestic abuse after filing for divorce in 2016.

Heard, known for roles in 'Aquaman' and 'Justice League,' has brought her own libel claim against Depp, saying he smeared her by calling her a liar.



Heard's counterclaim will be decided as part of the trial. Heard is seeking $100 million in damages from Depp, according to court papers.



Following the November 2020 ruling in the London libel trial, Depp was replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen in the third film in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise, a spin-off from the 'Harry Potter' books and films.



