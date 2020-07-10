From Vanessa Paradis to Amber Heard: A look at Johnny Depp's dating history
Johnny Depp's love life and relationship with gorgeous women have dominated gossip coloumns for years. Here's a look back at Depp's long dating history, as he faces ex-wife Amber Heard in court.
Lori Allison
Johnny Depp's first wife, Lori Anne Allison was a make-up artist. Johnny married Lori when he was only 20. The pair called-off the marriage just two years after their marriage in 1985.
Sherilyn Fenn
Johnny Depp dated Sherilyn Fenn after they two appeared together in an episode of '21 Jump Street' of 'Twin Peaks'. The couple were apparently engaged, but never married.
Winona Ryder
Johnny Depp proposed to Winona Ryder in 90's and the two were one of the most iconic couples back then. As a further declaration of his love, Johnny got the tattoo 'Winona Forever' on his right arm, that was altered to 'Wino Forever' when the pair went their separate ways.
Jennifer Grey
Johnny Depp dated 'Dirty Dancing' actress Jennifer Grey around 1989, and the pair were even rumoured to be engaged before they split after a year.
Kate Moss
Kate Moss and Johnny Depp were one of the hottest couples of the '90s and were together for four years. Once Johnny was arrested for criminal mischief after trashing a New York hotel with her.
Naomi Campbell
After Johnny Depp break-up with Kate Moss, Johnny moved to her friend and super-model Naomi Campbell. The couple dated briefly in 1998.
Vanessa Paradis
Johnny Depp's longest relationship was with French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis. The couple dated for 14 years from 1998 to 2012. The couple also shares two children together.
Amber Heard
Johnny Depp subsequently began dating actress and model Amber Heard, whom he had met on the set of 'The Rum Diary' in 2009. They were married in a private civil ceremony at their home in Los Angeles in February 2015. Depp was so in love with Amber that he even named a beach on his Bahamas island after her, but unfortunetly, it wasn't meant to be so long as Ambe filed for divorce from Johnny after just 15 months of marriage. Amber accused him of committing serious assault like throwing a vodka bottle at her and slapping her.