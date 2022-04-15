Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: Therapist explains drug addiction, mutual abuse

As things tense up between ex flames Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during their ongoing defamation trial, lots of new material said and heard in the court has surfaced online. A larger part of the afternoon in the trial was dedicated to hearing from a video deposition of Dr. David Kipper, hired in 2014 to treat Johnny Depp for an addition to opioids.

David said that he had a plan for Depp to detox in the Bahamas where he has an island but the actor on two occasions, did not express desire to move ahead with it.

He then shared a text that Johnny Depp wrote to him on August 24, 2014: “Forgot to tell you had a hopefully very positive and free of ego squawk with Amber last night that went very well…and then I shot a few negroes in a club on Sunset Boulevard.” He added that he didn’t recall the text, “so that may have been an attempt at humour.”

There were other controversial texts too that were discussed like one where Johnny had “punched a white board in the kitchen after a fight,” and another in which he kicked in a door on a film set because he was agitated with the director. Johnny Depp became 'monster' on drugs and alcohol, court hears

While David maintained that he never saw any violence between Depp and Heard but in March 2015, when they were in Australia, Depp reached out to him and complained of Amber Heard, “She is as full of sh*t as a Christmas goose.” He called her “a malicious evil and vindictive c***. She is so desperate for success and fame. That is probably why I was acquired.”

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's $100 million battle: Elon Musk, Paul Bettany on witness list

David Kipper said that he went to see Depp at the Australia rental house, which was “a mess. There were things that had been thrown around.”

He also expressed concern over Depp “taking more Xanax than he should have been,” as well as the impact that phone calls between Depp and Heard would have on his behaviour.

The ongoing trial is as a result of Johnny Depp suing Amber Heard following the December 2018 publication of a Washington Post op ed in which Heard said that she was the victim of domestic abuse. Amber Heard has filed a counterclaim.