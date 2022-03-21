Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's $100 million battle: Elon Musk, Paul Bettany on witness list

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s $100 million legal battle will now have celebrities as witnesses as it takes a rather more serious turn. These celebrities include the likes of Elon Musk, Hollywood people like Paul Bettany, James Franco among others.

The trial will begin in April.

Ahead of the trial, TMX reported the official names that will act as witnesses. There will also be representatives of the Walt Disney Co., and Warner Bros.

There will also be friends, family, lawyers and other associates of the two actors who were once married. They were briefly married and went their separate ways after a long tussle and lots of alimony involved.

There was previously a $50 million defamation suit filed by Johnny Depp against ex wife Amber Heard to which she countersued for $100 million in September 2020. Johnny Depp & Amber Heard legal battle to be addressed in a new documentary

As for the Hollywood peeps, James Franco and Elon Musk are reportedly on Amber's witness list. Previously as per TMZ, Johnny had alleged that she had affairs with each of them during their marriage.

IN PICS: From Vanessa Paradis to Amber Heard: A look at Johnny Depp's dating history

As for actor Paul Bettany, he seems to be on Johnny’s list.

We wonder what course this takes!