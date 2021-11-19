'Johnny vs. Amber': Johnny Depp & Amber Heard legal battle to be addressed in a new documentary

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard controversial relationship is set to be explored in a new documentary, titled, 'Johnny vs. Amber' by discovery plus.



A two-episode documentary that “tells the story of the breakdown” of the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and “how it tipped into the celebrity court case of the decade.”



The documentary will feature interviews with lawyers involved in the case, and testimony from those close to the former couple. It will also examine extensive footage and audio recordings filmed by the couple themselves.

Produced by Optomen, the Discovery streamer said the program would tell “this international cover story from two polarized perspectives.”

“Johnny’s film will portray that he found himself married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image. While Amber’s film explores how she married the man of her dreams only to see him turn into a violent drug-fueled monster,'' as per THR.

Nick Hornby, co-CEO at Optomen, said in a statement: ''Through the tapes, home videos and text messages are shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence.''



Charlotte Reid, VP commissioning for entertainment at Discovery, added: ''The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to be hugely divisive, between fans and the public at large.''

''We set out to make a documentary that would explore the story from each of their perspectives, so the viewer can go beyond the headlines, understand who they are, and decide who they should believe in this complex human story.''

Depp is currently embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife, after losing a libel trial against The Sun’s publisher, which he sued for calling him a "wife-beater" in a 2018 article over ex-wife Amber Heard's claims.



The doc will be available on Discovery Plus this fall.