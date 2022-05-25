Jammu and Kashmir’s pro-Pak separatist leader Yasin Malik gets life sentence in terror funding case

Jammu and Kashmir’s pro-Pakistan separatist leader Yasin Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Delhi court on Wednesday.

The Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) judge, Praveen Singh, handed out two imprisonments apart from 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in 10 offences and Rs 10 lakh penalty. The judge said that all the punishments will run concurrently.

The life term was awarded for two offences—Section 121 (waging war against the government of India) of IPC and section 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act) of the UAPA.

Malik was convicted last week.

Earlier, Malik, head of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), earlier had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). A special NIA court in Delhi pronounced its verdict on the quantum of punishment in the case.

He told the special court designated for the NIA that he had been following Gandhian principles and non-violent politics in Kashmir after giving up arms in the 1990s.

Mainly Hindu India has been fighting an armed militancy in Kashmir, also claimed by Pakistan, for decades.

"Life imprisonment sentence to the convict, Yasin Malik," Special Judge Parveen Singh said in the court in New Delhi.

Malik`s wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick said the sentencing was illegitimate.

Clashes erupt

In Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar, police fired tear gas and pellets to disperse stone-pelting protesters outside Malik`s residence.

Clashes erupted between supporters of Malik and security forces in Maisuma locality s as parts of the city observed a spontaneous shutdown ahead of a court's verdict.

Scores of people, including women, assembled at Malik's residence at Maisuma, a short distance from Lal Chowk city centre, and raised slogans in support of the separatist leader, the officials said, adding that the protesters took out a protest march around the area.

The protesters tried to move towards Maisuma Chowk and clashed with security forces, they said.

Some of the protesters pelted stones on the security forces, who fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd, the officials said.

