Ex-India spinner Amit Mishra takes brutal dig at Shahid Afridi after latter's tweet on Yasin Malik

Indian and Pakistan cricketers have often shied away from expressing their views on political matters given how the relationship between both countries isn't at its best. However, former Pakistan all-rounder and captain Shahid Afridi often engages himself in political developments and now tweeted over the conviction of Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik.

For the unversed, Malik had pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a terror funding case in early May. In this regard, the Delhi court is all set to pronounce its verdict on Wednesday (May 25). Recently, the court had convicted Malik and had ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) authorities to assess his financial situation in a bid to decide upon the amount of fine likely to be imposed. The NIA has sought death penalty for the Kashmiri separatist in relation to all his activities in the valley.

Following the turn of events with regard to Malik's case, Afridi shared his two cents on the matter and came out in support of him via a tweet from his official account. In his tweet, he accused India of silencing voices against humans right abuses. Afridi wrote, "India’s continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against #YasinMalik will not put a hold to #Kashmir’s struggle to freedom. Urging the #UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders."

India's continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against #YasinMalik will not put a hold to #Kashmir's struggle to freedom. Urging the #UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders. pic.twitter.com/EEJV5jyzmN — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 25, 2022 ×

Thus, Amit Mishra -- India's former leg-spinner -- joined the bandwagon and took a brutal dig at the ex-Pakistani captain. He replied saying, "Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate."

Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate. 🇮🇳🙏https://t.co/eSnFLiEd0z — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 25, 2022 ×

It will be interesting to see if Afridi maintains silence or hits back at Mishra for his brutal dig. Both remain very active on the social media platform Twitter and, hence, one can expect some war of words on the hot and controversial topic of Yasin Malik.