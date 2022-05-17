Kashmir Premier League to formally invite Indian star Virat Kohli to feature in 2nd edition: Report

After the inaugural season, the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) is set to return and the officials are interested in roping in Indian star and former captain Virat Kohli. The officials are eager to see Kohli's participation in the league's second edition or as a guest.

In this regard, KPL President Arif Malik announced that they are keen on sending an invitation to Kohli. "(Md) Rizwan gave a very positive message that cricket should be beyond anything else. So we are sending a letter to Virat Kohli, inviting him to play in the league or at least come and watch one match," Malik said in a video shared on the social media platform Twitter.

Arif Malik President KPL announces inclusion of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in KPL،he said We are sending a formal invitations to Virat Kohli,

Not only Malik, but even Pakistan's former captain and keeper-batter Rashid Latif -- who is the Director of Cricket Operations for KPL -- has also backed the decision to send an invite to the 33-year-old Kohli. "We should sent an invitation [to Virat Kohli] but the decision to play lies with the player,” said Latif while speaking to Dawn News. It’s good to initiate such a thing. I also advised [Najam] Sethi to send invitations to all cricket boards, which includes BCCI as well, for PSL," he further added.

For the unversed, the second edition of KPL will kick off on August 1 and the final will be held on August 14. While it remains to be seen if Kohli entertains the request, however, given India's hectic schedule, it seems highly unlikely that he will appear in the league in any form. During the KPL's second season, India will be still involved in the tour of West Indies, which is scheduled to end in early August in the USA.

Currently, Kohli is involved in the IPL 2022, representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).