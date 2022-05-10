He now doubts his own ability: Former Pakistan captain opines on Virat Kohli's struggles in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 has been a below-par season for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s former skipper Virat Kohli. Having relinquished RCB captaincy last year, the 33-year-old was expected to perform at his usual best in the 15th season, however, he has failed to get going and has only 216 runs in 12 matches, at an average of 19.64 and has struck at a woeful 111.34.

The right-hander has so far scored only a single fifty and has had as many as three golden ducks up his sleeves. Amid his poor form, many former cricketers have suggested him to take a break in order to rediscover his magical run. Former Pakistan captain and keeper-batter Rashid Latif also joined the bandwagon and made a big statement on Kohli's struggles.

“I had earlier said this, he needs to either bat up the order or down the order. Since opening hasn't work, may be he can come down the order now. He now doubts his own ability. He cannot play the way he is playing now. That won't work anyway. He needs to bat in that flow. If he can find that rhythm once again, he can come out of it,” he said on his YouTube show Caught Behind.

Despite Kohli's woeful run, the three-time runners-up RCB have been in good form and are currently occupying the fourth spot in the IPL 2022 points table, with 14 points (with two games in hand). They are very much in contention to enter the playoffs and will aim to end as high as possible in the overall standings.