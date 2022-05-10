Gujarat Titans or Lucknow Super Giants? Harbhajan reveals which team will be the 1st to qualify for playoffs

The IPL 2022 edition is in its business end as the league stage is coming to an end. With each passing day and after every match, the playoffs scenario is getting interesting. While as many as four teams -- outside the top-four -- are tied on 10 points whereas Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in the third and fourth place respectively, newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have exceeded expectations and are in the top two spots, respectively, after match 56.

Both Gujarat and Lucknow are almost on the brink of qualifying for the playoffs. They will meet in the reverse fixture on Tuesday evening (May 10) and the winner will become the first team to enter the IPL 15 playoffs. Ahead of the marquee encounter, former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat will become the first side to attain a playoffs berth this season with a win over Lucknow.

"Gujarat Titans are going to win the match against Lucknow Super Giants and they will become the first team to qualify. The Hardik Pandya-led side is very strong. Rashid Khan is in great form and coach Ashish Nehra is giving them just the right amount of confidence. This team is difficult to beat," Harbhajan said on Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

Gujarat and Lucknow had locked horns in match 4 of the IPL 2022 edition, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Being asked to bat first, Lucknow posted 158-6 and lost the clash by five wickets in what was a tight contest. Another thrilling battle is expected between both sides on Tuesday evening.

Lucknow is coming to this clash on the back of a four-match winning streak whereas Gujarat have lost two in a row and, hence, will be desperate to return to winning ways and qualify for the playoffs.