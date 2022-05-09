From superstar Virat Kohli to finisher Dinesh Karthik: Top ten run-getters in IPL

Shikhar Dhawan (Photo - IPL)

Shikhar Dhawan comes second on the list. Having represented the Delhi franchise, -- Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Delhi Capitals (DC) -- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI), Deccan Chargers (DC) and now Punjab Kings (PBKS), Dhawan is an IPL legend, with 6,165 runs along with two centuries and 47 fifties in 203 games.

So far, Kohli and Dhawan are the only batters in the 6,000-run club in IPL history.

