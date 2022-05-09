From superstar Virat Kohli to finisher Dinesh Karthik: Top ten run-getters in IPL

Virat Kohli leads the illustrious list. Kohli, who is the only player to represent a single franchise in IPL history, has amassed 6,499 runs in the cash-rich league for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 219 matches. He has five hundreds and as many as 43 half-centuries so far.
Shikhar Dhawan comes second on the list. Having represented the Delhi franchise, -- Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Delhi Capitals (DC) -- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI), Deccan Chargers (DC) and now Punjab Kings (PBKS), Dhawan is an IPL legend, with 6,165 runs along with two centuries and 47 fifties in 203 games.
So far, Kohli and Dhawan are the only batters in the 6,000-run club in IPL history.
David Warner occupies the third spot. Warner -- the only batter to have won the Orange Cap thrice -- has 5,824 runs along with four hundreds and as many as 54 fifties in 159 matches. He has represented the Delhi and SRH franchise over the years.
Rohit Sharma is at the fourth position. The MI skipper has so far amassed 5,809 runs in 229 IPL matches at a strike-rate of 133.13. So far, he has only a solitary hundred and 40 half-centuries under his belt.
Suresh Raina
Having played for CSK and now-defunct Gujarat Lions (GL), Raina features in the fifth position in the elite list. He has scored 5,528 runs so far in 205 games, including a hundred and 39 fifties at a strike-rate of 136.73. He went unsold at the IPL 2022 mega auction. It will be interesting to see if he makes a comeback in the next season.
AB de Villiers retired from IPL last year. He remains a big name in the cash-rich league's history and holds the sixth spot. The former South African captain played for the now-defunct Delhi Daredevils (DD) and RCB from 2008-to 2021. He ended with 5,162 runs in 184 IPL matches, at an average of 39.70 and strike rate of 151.68. In addition, he finished with three tons and 40 fifties.
Having represented KKR, RCB and Punjab, Universe Boss Chris Gayle features in the seventh spot with 4,965 runs in 142 IPL encounters, at an average of 39.72 along with a strike rate of 148.96.
Gayle remains the batter with most IPL hundreds (6) and has hinted at returning in IPL 2023 after not registering for the 15th season.
Robin Uthappa is also an IPL veteran. Having represented a plethora of franchises -- such as MI, RCB, RR, KKR, now-defunct Pune Warriors (PWI) and CSK at present -- the star opener has so far churned out 4,951 runs at a strike rate of 130.52. He was vital in KKR's two title triumphs and also a part of Chennai's IPL 2021 win.
MS Dhoni is at the ninth position. In a list mostly filled with top-order batters, Dhoni still makes an entry due to his consistent heroics batting middle or lower down the order.
At 40, the CSK skipper is still going strong. In 231 matches, he has 4,909 runs at an average of 39.27 and strike rate of 135.94. He doesn't have an IPL hundred but has scored 24 half-centuries.
Another veteran keeper-batter features in the top ten. DK occupies the tenth position and has amassed 4,320 runs so far in 225 matches in the cash-rich league. He has a strike-rate in excess of 130, 132.67, with 20 half-centuries and is going super strong for RCB as a finisher in IPL 15.