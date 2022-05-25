Johnson's partygate pictures revealed: Alcohol, food and music during lockdown at 10 Downing Street

Johnson is among dozens of people in Downing Street who have received police fines for breaching Covid regulations since 2020 -- making Number 10 the most penalised address in the entire country.
Sue Gray, the top UK civil servant who led an internal probe into lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street, in her report said on 15 May 2020 in the early evening a number of people gathered in the No 10 garden.
The individuals were divided into groups of varying sizes, with some standing on the grass and two other groups seated at tables on the terrace. A photograph of these groups was subsequently published in the Guardian newspaper on 19 December 2021.
On 26 March 2020 restrictions on leaving home without a reasonable excuse, first announced on 23 March, came into legal effect in England, the report said.
"On 20 May 2020 there was a gathering in the No 10 garden. The investigation was told that the event was for the purposes of boosting staff morale following a challenging period for staff," the report revealed.
(Photo Courtesy: UK Cabinet report)
On 13 May 2020 at 14.53 a No 10 official sent an email to the No 10 Private Secretary email group and to a special adviser.
It read:
Hi all,
It's meant to be nice weather next week so shall we try to do a socially distanced drinks in the garden on Wednesday or Thursday?
"We can open it up to anyone else who is in the House on that day," the email read.´
On 14 May 2020, at 13.13 No 10 official contacted the internal events team to book the garden for the following week, the report said.
"The event itself began shortly before 18.00 on 20 May 2020. It has been difficult to ascertain exact numbers in attendance, but it is likely that there were approximately 30-40 people in the garden."
"The Prime Minister attended at approximately 18.00 for around 30 minutes to thank staff before returning to his office with Martin Reynolds for a meeting at 18.30. This meeting lasted 30 minutes after which Martin Reynolds returned to the garden for an unknown period," Sue Gray said in the report.
According to the report, Lee Cain informed the investigation that he attended the event for a brief period to ascertain who was present in the garden.
On the following day, the 21 May 2020, a No 10 special adviser emailed Martin Reynolds saying:
Hi Martin,
Thank you so much for organising these drinks and for providing the wine! A very kind thing to do and I know everyone really appreciated it."
Martin Reynolds replied:
"Thanks, it was lots of fun and nice to chat with everyone."
On 1 June 2020, England moved to step 2 of the Government's roadmap in which restrictions on leaving one's home were removed. Gatherings of two or more persons indoors and more than six outdoors were prohibited.
On 13 June 2020 individual prayer in places of worship was allowed again and on 15 June 2020 non-essential retail businesses were permitted to re-open.
The report stated that on 18 June 2020 a gathering took place in No 10 and in the Cabinet Office at 70 Whitehall, to mark the departure of a No 10 official.
"The first part of the event took place in No 10 in the Cabinet Room involving formal leaving speeches and some alcohol. This lasted approximately for up to an hour. The second part took place in 70 Whitehall in the Cabinet Secretary's rooms with alcohol, food and music."
On 11 June 2020, an email invitation was sent at 18.12 by No 10 official to the Private Secretaries in No 10 inviting them to an event to mark their departure.
"A number of individuals accepted the invitation, it said.
On 18 June 2020 over 25 people gathered for the first formal part of the leaving event with speeches which took place in the Cabinet Room, including No 10 official, Dominic Cummings and Simon Case, the Permanent Secretary for Covid and the Pandemic Response in No 10.
"Not all those who attended in person stayed for the entirety of this period. Others dialled into the event virtually by Zoom. Alcohol was available and Stuart Glassborow, Deputy Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister gave a speech."
The second phase of the event took place from around 19.40 in the waiting room area outside the Cabinet Secretary's private office, it noted.
On 19 June 2020 a number of individuals gathered in the Cabinet Room in No 10 Downing Street to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday. Food, alcohol and soft drinks were provided having been organised in advance that morning. The event lasted around 20-30 minutes.
"The Prime Minister was not aware of this event in advance and it did not form part of his official diary for the day," the investigation revelaed.
"The Permanent Secretary for Covid and Pandemic Response, Simon Case, attended for a short period having arrived early for a meeting which was due to take place in the Cabinet room. The Chancellor was also there briefly having also arrived early for the same meeting. He had no advance knowledge about what had been planned."
"The event lasted between 14.25 and 14.45, throughout which the Prime Minister was present."
On 13 November 2020 it was publicly announced that two of the Prime Minister's most senior advisers, Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain, would leave government. There was a leaving speech and drinks in No 10 for Lee Cain later that day, which the Prime Minister attended, the report said.
"The Prime Minister attended on his way to his Downing Street flat having left his office at 19.17. He went to the Press Office area, joined the gathering and made a leaving speech for Lee Cain," it said.
The report claimed wine was provided and the Prime Minister drank alcohol. "There are a number of photographs of the event."
