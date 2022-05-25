Johnson's partygate pictures revealed: Alcohol, food and music during lockdown at 10 Downing Street

Updated: May 25, 2022, 06:33 PM(IST)

Johnson is among dozens of people in Downing Street who have received police fines for breaching Covid regulations since 2020 -- making Number 10 the most penalised address in the entire country.

19 June 2020: A gathering in the Cabinet Room at No:10 Downing Street on PM's birthday

Sue Gray, the top UK civil servant who led an internal probe into lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street, in her report said on 15 May 2020 in the early evening a number of people gathered in the No 10 garden.

The individuals were divided into groups of varying sizes, with some standing on the grass and two other groups seated at tables on the terrace. A photograph of these groups was subsequently published in the Guardian newspaper on 19 December 2021.

On 26 March 2020 restrictions on leaving home without a reasonable excuse, first announced on 23 March, came into legal effect in England, the report said.

"On 20 May 2020 there was a gathering in the No 10 garden. The investigation was told that the event was for the purposes of boosting staff morale following a challenging period for staff," the report revealed.

(Photo Courtesy: UK Cabinet report)

(Photograph:Others)