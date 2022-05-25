China planning security and economic cooperation with Pacific island nations: Report

According to reports, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is set to engage Pacific island nations with cooperation related to data communication, security and policing. Reports claim the plan also includes free trade agreement with Pacific countries.

The Chinese foreign minister is set to visit the Pacific island nations including the Solomon Islands with visits set to continue until June 4.

Reports say Australian foreign minister Penny Wong will visit several nations over the next few weeks even as Wang Yi engages with countries in the Pacific.

China has reportedly sent an action plan to at least ten Pacific island nations ahead of Wang's visit. The draft document titled: China-Pacific Island Countries Common Development Vision has been sent to various countries ahead of the foreign ministers’ meeting in Fiji, reports claimed.

The vision plan seeks to "strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the fields of traditional and non-traditional security” and to hold intermediate and high-level police training for Pacific Island.

Also on offer is access to China's market as Beijing seeks to play a greater role in the Pacific region. However, Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo warned that the agreement would allow China to "acquire access and control of our region".

