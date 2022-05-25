Salvador Ramos: What we know about Texas school mass shooter

Salvador Ramos, 18, has been identified as the gunman who killed at least 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

Governor Greg Abbott claimed Ramos carried out the mass shooting "horribly and incomprehensibly" before being shot dead by police officers.

According to Mr Abbott, Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School in the little city 80 miles west of San Antonio.

According to state Sen Roland Gutierrez, who was briefed by police, Ramos had intimated on social media that an attack could be coming.

"He suggested the kids should watch out," the lawmaker said.

Abbott said at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon that he shot his grandmother before driving to Robb Elementary just before midday on Tuesday. Sgt Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN that she is in critical condition.

Ramos is suspected of abandoning his car outside the school and entering the premises with a handgun and maybe a rifle. The killer was alleged to be wearing body armour, according to police.

"The suspect made entry into the school and as soon as he made entry into the school he started shooting children, teachers, whoever’s in his way," Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told local media.

On his 18th birthday, Ramos bought the firearms. Ramos' Instagram acquaintance said the adolescent emailed him a snapshot of a receipt for a rifle he purchased from Daniel Defense, a weapons manufacturer.



