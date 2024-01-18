US: Three killed after power line falls on vehicle in Oregon, two-year-old saved

Three people were killed after a power line fell onto a vehicle in the US state of Oregon, on Wednesday (Jan 17) while a two-year-old toddler in diapers survived after a witness retrieved the child from the site, said the local officials.

About the incident

A spokesperson for Portland Fire and Rescue, Rick Graves, who was present at the scene said a fallen tree branch brought the power line onto the top of an SUV.

The bodies of two adults and a teenager were found about eight metres from the car, said the local fire official.

The deaths are also being linked to the severe winter storms and subfreezing temperatures that have affected millions of Americans over the past few days.

The incident took place in northeast Portland around 11:45 am (local time). It is believed that the tree branch had fallen and pulled the power line on top of the vehicle when the two adults and the teen were inside the car.

The officials speculate that the occupants of the car got scared after the power line was downed and tried to leave the vehicle but got electrocuted after stepping on the wet ground. “In all likelihood, had they stayed in the vehicle, we might not have been having this conversation,” said Graves.

The local fire official also warned that people should never approach downed wires, and if a power line lands on their vehicle, stay in the vehicle and call for help unless there is an “imminent danger.”

“Once you drop your feet onto the ground, you become part of that electrical current,” said Graves.

Two-year-old rescued

According to a report by KGW television, a neighbour took the toddler from the arms of one of the bodies before paramedics arrived.

“In my mind I’m just thinking, ‘I have to get this baby.’ That’s the only thing I was thinking. I have to get this baby,” said the neighbour, who asked to remain unidentified. The two-year-old was later taken to a hospital.

Daniel Buck, who lives just a few steps from the site of the incident, told the Associated Press that he heard an explosion and then saw a person running out of a car with a downed power line lying on top in flames.

“All of them were making contact with the live wire, so nobody could touch them to help,” said Buck. “It was just terrible.”

Portland transportation officials asked people to stay off the roads through Thursday (Jan 18) morning, and numerous school districts cancelled classes for a third straight day amid safety concerns.

At least 10 deaths, including the three in Oregon, and seven others due to fallen trees and suspected hypothermia have been linked to the ongoing snowstorm.