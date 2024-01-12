US to face brutal Arctic blast, temperatures likely to drop to minus 30s

A brutal and chilling blast of Arctic wind is expected to spread through the central US, which is on the verge of facing a powerful storm, eventually bringing the season's coldest air to as far south as Texas.



Iowans, which is set to host the first presidential primary for the 2024 election on Monday (Jan 8), is likely to hold the coldest caucus ever conducted in the history of the state. The cold is also expected to test the vulnerable-to-extreme-temperatures power grid of Texas for the first time in the ongoing winter season.



It is expected that temperatures are likely to drop as low as minus 20 to 30 degrees in the northern Plains on both Friday (Jan 12) and Saturday (Jan 13) and will be combined with gusty winds which is likely to make wind chills more frigid and may push temperature to 50 degrees below zero.

In the central United States, more than 15 million people have been under wind chill alerts where they are likely to get frostbite on their exposed skin in just 10 minutes. The cold wave is likely to spread in the country's south and east and eventually envelop Texas as well as other parts of the South.

Blizzard conditions, severe weather chaos in the US

A powerful storm, which started from the Southwest of the US and the Rocky Mountains, has been moving eastward and is likely to bring blizzard conditions as well as severe frigid conditions to many parts of the country in the coming days.



As per the FOX Forecast Centre, a swath of heavy snow will be covering places from Missouri to Michigan, while severe thunderstorms are likely to lash areas from Texas to the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic.

Watch: Major winter storm slams US with power outages The storm system has similarities with the previous two which had spared the Northeast's major cities from snowfall, as the coastal temperatures were too high for snow to form. However, once the wind and snow get intense, the situation is likely to be very different for the Great Lakes region.



The storm system has already led to blizzard conditions on some mountains in the Pacific Northwest and caused a fatal avalanche in California.



It is expected that the storm system will have an impact on the Plains late on Thursday (Jan 11) and will also impact the eastern half of the country till it travels to Canada and off the Eastern Seaboard on Saturday.



The snowfall is likely to be the lightest over the Plains and is set to become heavier and more widespread over the Great Lakes. On Thursday (Jan 11), the snowfall will begin and it will accumulate by Friday (Jan 12) in Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee and Indianapolis.