In pics | Winter storm brings strong winds, rainfall and heavy snow in parts of US

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:09 PM IST

Strong winter storm hits northeast US

A strong winter storm hit northeast parts of the United States over the weekend dumping heavy snow and rain in several states including New York and Massachusetts with some areas reportedly witnessing as much as a foot of snow. However, officials have warned that the brutal weather is set to worsen on Monday and Tuesday as an exceptionally powerful storm tracks across the country bringing strong winds, possible strong tornadoes, flooding, snow and blizzard which will affect more than half a dozen states.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Nearly 17 million under winter storm warnings

As of Sunday (Jan 7), nearly 17 million were placed under winter storm warnings after the first in a series of storms to hit the East Coast caused travel disruptions in parts of US states like Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania ahead of the second storm arriving Tuesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The storm also brought heavy snow and freezing rain to some communities across New England on Sunday where residents were seen scurrying for their shovels and snowblowers to clear sidewalks and driveways. Winter storm warnings were in effect for most states on the East Coast and as far west as Nevada on Sunday morning.

(Photograph: AFP )

Thousands left without power in Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, some areas recorded more than a foot of snow by Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The weather in the US state also left nearly 13,000 electric customers without power. Additionally, hundreds of flights were delayed or cancelled at the Logan International Airport, reported the Associated Press citing tracking website FlightAware.

(Photograph: Reuters )

What is happening on the West Coast?

On the West Coast, the winter storm warning was in effect through Saturday night in the US state of California's Sierra Nevada from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Reno, Nevada, where the weather service said as much as 20 inches of snow could fall in the mountains with winds gusting up to 100 mph. The California Highway Patrol said numerous spinouts and collisions forced an hours-long closure of Interstate 80, reported the AP. According to the national weather service, the winter storm is expected to continue to unleash heavy mountain snow and coastal rain overnight before moving into central and southern California, then off to the southwest.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Warning of heavy rain and snow

Weather forecasters have reportedly warned of another winter storm in the Northeast, on Tuesday (Jan 9) and Wednesday (Jan 10) that is expected to drop heavy rain on already saturated ground. Additionally, they have also warned about possible flooding and coastal flooding and a threat of damaging winds that could topple trees and power lines. The national weather service prediction centre has also warned about severe thunderstorms and heavy rains in the Central Gulf Coast from Monday through Tuesday morning which could bring "frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes." "Heavy rain Monday into Wednesday will likely lead to river and possibly flash flooding from the central Gulf Coast through the Northeast," the weather service said in an advisory issued Saturday afternoon.

(Photograph: Reuters )