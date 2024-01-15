US winter storm: Millions face below-zero temperatures amid dangerous Arctic freeze

The dangerous Arctic blast which is sweeping through most parts of the United States and bringing record-low temperatures is expected to continue, on Monday (Jan 15) and linger through at least midweek, reported the Associated Press. The deep freeze has covered large parts of the US with freezing temperatures reaching as far as the southern state of Florida.

At least four killed amid sub-zero temperatures

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the cold winds are expected to push temperatures 30 degrees below zero from the Northern Rockies to the northern US state of Kansas and into Iowa.

So far, at least four people have been killed due to record-low temperatures, which have also left tens of thousands of houses in the Northwest. Around 100 trees toppled over the weekend in an area near Portland, Oregon, one of which fell on a house and killed a man.

WATCH | US: Extreme weather and swathes of snow freezes Iowa Caucus campaigning Two others, according to the AP, died of suspected hypothermia. A fourth person reportedly died of a fire that spread from an open-flame stove after a tree fell onto an RV.

The temperatures plunged 50 degrees below zero in the US states of Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

According to the NWS, an estimated 95 million people were under weather warnings or advisories for wind chills of -17 degrees Celsius. On Sunday (Jan 14), over 700 flights travelling within, or in or out of the US were cancelled, reported FlightAware.

Arkansas governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, declared a state of emergency ahead of the severe weather. This comes as snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected across several states, including Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana.

In the US state of Oregon, more than 120,000 homes and businesses were without electricity with most of them in Portland, reported AP. This was after the state witnessed a day of high winds and a mix of snow and ice which brought down trees and power lines.

Iowa caucus and NFL play-offs disrupted

Voters are set to venture into sub-zero temperatures to kick off the US Republican presidential nomination race with the Iowa caucuses. After several rounds of debates, Iowans will cast the first votes in the 2024 presidential nomination process, on Monday (Jan 15).

The voting process is set to be marked by blizzards and a potential wind chill in some areas of the state is expected to plunge to -38 degrees Celsius or colder.

According to the Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom poll released on Saturday night, former US president Donald Trump was leading in the state with 48 per cent votes.

On Saturday night (Jan 13), the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins played the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.

Photos and videos from the game have since gone viral with frozen beers, Chiefs’ player Travis Kelce’s head steaming during the game and a clip showing a bottle of water turning to ice when it was taken out of the fridge. Time to ball. pic.twitter.com/bTtCpJQgET — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 14, 2024 × A little chilly at Arrowhead tonight pic.twitter.com/FMw7DLBXqF — Mr. Brendan Marquart (@FloNoFro) January 13, 2024 × The wild-card playoff game was marked by a temperature of -20 degrees Celsius and wind gusts up to 27 mph, shattering the record for the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history.

The blizzard conditions have also led to the postponement of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills NFL playoff game hosted in bone-chilling Buffalo, New York.