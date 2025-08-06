/Tharoor warns Trump’s 50% tariff will make Indian goods ‘unaffordable’ in US

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has warned that US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods could severely hurt India’s exports to the American market. “I don’t think that’s particularly good news for us, and that takes our total tariffs to 50 per cent. Then that’s going to make our goods unaffordable to a lot of people in America,” Tharoor told reporters on Thursday.

Competitors could gain from India’s loss

Tharoor cautioned that higher duties would make Indian products less competitive compared to other Asian exporters. “In particular, when you’re looking at these percentages, you have to compare them with the tariffs being levied on some of our competitors. I’m afraid that if you look at people like Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, even Bangladesh and Pakistan have lower tariffs than us. Then ultimately, people will not be buying goods from us in America if they can buy them cheaper elsewhere. So that’s not very good for our exports to America,” he said.

Push to diversify export markets

The Congress MP urged India to urgently expand its trade partnerships beyond the US. “This means we need to very seriously diversify to other countries and other markets that may be interested in what we have to offer. We now have an FTA with the UK. We are talking to the EU. There are many countries in which hopefully we would be able to, but in the short term, it is definitely a blow,” Tharoor added.

New Delhi calls tariffs ‘unfair and unreasonable’

India’s Ministry of External Affairs condemned the new tariffs, calling them “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.” “We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India,” the MEA said in a statement. “It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest,” it added.

Tariffs linked to Russia trade and BRICS membership