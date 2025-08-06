/India reacts to Trump's additional 25 per cent tariff: 'Unreasonable, unjustified'

Reacting to Donald Trump's additional tariff on India, New Delhi said on Wednesday that the US action was “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable” and that it will take actions necessary to safeguard its national interests.

"It is extremely unfortunate that the US chose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their national interest. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order levying an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports for continuing to buy Russian energy products despite his earlier 25 per cent tariff.

"The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," the Indian statement added.

According to the order issued by the White House, Donald Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

With this, the total tariff on Indian goods will add up to 50 per cent. The initial tariff will be implemented from August 7; the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days.