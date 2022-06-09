Ten year old sweethearts, Texas school shooting victims to be buried next to each other

Sweethearts, classmates and unfortunate victims of the brutal Texas school shooting massacre; Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez and Xavier James Lopez will soon be buried together. Both Annabell and Xavier were ten years old at the time of the tragedy and were among the 19 children killed in the senseless bloodbath in a Texas school last month. As per a report by ABC News, the two children were in fourth grade and once classes started, they became fast friends. This friendship soon turned into love. Their parents were amused to find that the ten-year-olds had taken to texting each other 'I love you ' before bedtime.

Talking to ABC News, Xavier's mother Monica Gallegos and Annabell's mother Monica Gallegos said they would laugh and wonder "How do y'all know about love?".

Gallegos also disclosed that her daughter had a big crush on Lopez. Now the mothers have decided to bury the sweethearts' side by side.

Also read | Things Republicans believe are responsible for mass shootings. Here's a hint, it's not guns

They will be buried at Uvalde's Hillcrest Cemetery next to each other this week.

On May 24th, the morning of the shooting, Annabell and Xavier posed for a picture at the school awards ceremony. Xavier had also joined Annabell in the school's honour roll.

Watch | Gravitas Plus: Gun terror in America

The mass shooting of May 24th had 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos open fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two teachers perished in the shooting, while seventeen others were wounded.

Ramos used the military-style AR-15 rifle for the massacre. This shooting has once again ignited the debate of Gun control vs Gun rights.

Also read | Texas school shooting victims mourned

Supporters of gun rights contend that the second amendment is an imperative part of American culture and fundamental rights.

While on the other hand people in the United States and all over the world are campaigning for a constriction of gun rights so that this endemic of gun terror in America can be reined in.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.